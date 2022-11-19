International Men’s Day 2022: Rajeev Khandelwal and Joy Sengupta share their thoughts

This year's theme is 'Helping Men and Boys'
Pic Courtesy: PR
Names of Rajeev Khandelwal and Joy Sen Gupta need no introduction. They have been around in the showbiz industry for many years now with many prestigious films and TV shows to their credit.
Also Read: When 'Salaam Venky’s producers reached out to Revathy to direct the film
Speaking about the significance of the day, Rajeev Khandelwal said, “I think it is important to celebrate Men’s Day because it can make them realize that they are looked up to for what they stand for. Times have changed and popular culture needs to reflect the more progressive and mature side of men. Even a little shift in the portrayal of men can have a huge ripple effect through society. Thankfully, we are now beginning to see that men can be vulnerable too. Men too have started accepting gender equality and this is a welcome shift."
Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan calls his 'Chup' role the most experimental one so far
On the other hand, Joy Sen Gupta said, "Big blockbusters still have all the all-conquering hyper masculine men, projecting machismo at different level. This day, to me, signifies that men should be more sensitive, more inclusive, and move away from machismo”.