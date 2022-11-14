Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Ira Sone shares how actresses are often made to step into mother’s roles much before they reach age to fit into such characters

She began her acting career in 2007 with Star Plus’ popular show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan
Pic Courtesy: PR
Actress Ira Sone, who began her acting career in 2007 with Star Plus’ popular show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, has been a part of several successful shows on Indian television. However, her fans have been missing her since her last appearance in yet another hit Star Plus show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' a decade ago.
Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee shares video of 'miracle baby'
Revealing why she did not take up further projects after receiving loads of praise for her character Anita Mehta in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', the actress says, “After being diagnosed with POF (premature ovarian failure), I decided to prioritise my health over my career, and today, looking back, I believe I made the right decision and was able to reverse an irreversible symptom.”
Sone further said that she did receive plenty of offers after 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' but turned them down as they were mother’s roles and she did not want to play mother to a 20 years old character. “I honestly don't know, but I kept hearing “you have aged on screen” because I've been watching TV for that long, which made no sense to me and often made me laugh,” she said. “Most of the time I ended up laughing and politely saying I’m not ready for this, but some days I’d get agitated because of how the role was proposed to me. There was absolutely no logic. To be honest, I don’t mind playing a role older than my age; however, I must relate to the character in some way. I could never picture myself playing a 20-year-old character's mom.”
Also Read: Keerti Nagpure learned Tandav in a day for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam'
Ask her what types of shows she wishes to do in the future, and she excitedly says, “I have done and overdone negative leads in many shows, and for once, I’d love to be a "vanilla girl." I think I’d surprise my audience by doing wonderfully well as a protagonist.”