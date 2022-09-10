Since I am from Delhi, I've never witnessed such Ganapati vibes, says Ieshaan Sehgal

Mid-Day Online caught up with him for an exclusive interview wherein he speaks about the wishes that he had asked from Lord Ganesha during ‘Ganesh Visarjan’
Loaded with ‘never-say-never’ attitude, Ieshaan Sehgal bagged a role in the much talked about MTV show ‘Fanaah’. This was followed by shows like ‘Kaushiki’, ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’ and even music videos.
Three unique things that you observed about this year’s Ganeshotsav
Since I am from Delhi, I have never witnessed such Ganapati vibes. Whenever I come to Mumbai, I see how much people are excited about celebrating this festival.
Your top Ganapati Utsav song/s in Bollywood
Undoubtedly, it has to be ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ and ‘Devo O Deva Ganapati Deva’. Whenever I listen to these tracks, it gives me some unknown strength from within and makes me and my environment totally positive. Actually, I like listening to all the Ganpati songs, but these two are my personal favourites.
Yesterday was ‘Ganesh Visarjan’. Is there any wish/es that you asked from Lord Ganesha?
I requested Lord Ganesh Bappa to keep me, my family, and my friends healthy. In addition to that, I also told Lord Ganesha to keep everyone free from all negative influences so that they might have a wonderful life ahead of them.
