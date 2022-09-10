Breaking News
King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony
19 dead in Maharashtra during immersion of Ganesh idols
Mumbai: FDA collects 96 samples of sweets, snacks, edible oil, ghee during Ganeshotsav festival
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Fraudsters dupe Serum Institute of Rs 1 cr by asking for money transfer
Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Since I am from Delhi Ive never witnessed such Ganapati vibes says Ieshaan Sehgal

Since I am from Delhi, I've never witnessed such Ganapati vibes, says Ieshaan Sehgal

Updated on: 10 September,2022 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Satish Sundaresan | satish.sundaresan@mid-day.com

Top

Mid-Day Online caught up with him for an exclusive interview wherein he speaks about the wishes that he had asked from Lord Ganesha during ‘Ganesh Visarjan’

Since I am from Delhi, I've never witnessed such Ganapati vibes, says Ieshaan Sehgal

Official Instagram Account of Ieshaan Sehgaal


Loaded with ‘never-say-never’ attitude, Ieshaan Sehgal bagged a role in the much talked about MTV show ‘Fanaah’. This was followed by shows like ‘Kaushiki’, ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’ and even music videos.


Mid-Day Online caught up with him for an exclusive interview wherein he speaks about the wishes that he had asked from Lord Ganesha during ‘Ganesh Visarjan’.

Three unique things that you observed about this year’s Ganeshotsav
Since I am from Delhi, I have never witnessed such Ganapati vibes. Whenever I come to Mumbai, I see how much people are excited about celebrating this festival.


Your top Ganapati Utsav song/s in Bollywood
Undoubtedly, it has to be ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ and ‘Devo O Deva Ganapati Deva’. Whenever I listen to these tracks, it gives me some unknown strength from within and makes me and my environment totally positive. Actually, I like listening to all the Ganpati songs, but these two are my personal favourites.

Also Read: Mika Singh to sponsor 'DID Super Moms' contestant's child's education

Yesterday was ‘Ganesh Visarjan’. Is there any wish/es that you asked from Lord Ganesha?
I requested Lord Ganesh Bappa to keep me, my family, and my friends healthy. In addition to that, I also told Lord Ganesha to keep everyone free from all negative influences so that they might have a wonderful life ahead of them.

Play Quiz: How well do you know Akshay Kumar? 

Are you looking forward to watch Kajol in the remake of `The Good Wife`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Ishaan Sehgal Entertainment news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK