What drew Abhishek Malik to Jamai No 1? For starters, he says the character is similar to his off-screen persona. More importantly, the actor was kicked about headlining “the only male-centric show” on television right now. While most daily soaps focus on women, Malik is confident that the light-hearted Jamai No 1 will appeal to not only women, but also men. In conversation with mid-day, he talks about bagging the central role, enjoying the responsibility of a protagonist, and not giving up on love after his divorce.

Jamai No 1 instantly reminds us of Jamai Raja. Does your show have anything to do with the Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma-starrer?

My character Neel hails from Trimbakeshwar, he is religious and a hustler. He doesn’t want to be a pandit like his father. He has other expectations from life, but things don’t always pan out [as per his wishes]. You can’t compare the two shows. I’m hoping that my show does as well as Jamai Raja. My character has a lot of flavour and masti. The story is different from the usual saas-bahu dramas.



What was your reaction when you were approached for the show?

I got a reading six months ago. This is the only show for which I have done 10 mock shoots in a week. They grilled me [before signing me on], but loved me as the character is similar to what I am in real life. My entry is almost cinematic. The promo had a Rohit Shetty vibe to it.

Usually the target audience for TV shows is women at home, and men are seen playing supporting characters. Is the reverse true for your show?

My role is a huge responsibility. I report at the set at 8 am and leave by 8 pm. I haven’t delivered as many lines in any other show, as I have here in the last 12-13 episodes. I am the ‘heroine’ of the show because I get to do a lot of work, and I’m loving it. This is the only male-centric show right now. On TV shows, men are hardly heard. Here, I get to speak so much. Let alone women, even men will connect with the show.

Have your roles ever had an impact on your life?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was very close to my heart. After that, Kumkum Bhagya gave me a lot of acknowledgement. I’m sure this role will create an impact too.

When it comes to matrimony, rarely do people look for a person who is jobless and lacks stability. How do you think the audience will receive a ghar jamai?

In a marriage, both parties are equal. Money should never be a criterion; love should matter more. If there is no affection, that relationship cannot [sustain]. There is a reason why Neel has agreed to become a jamai. He is crafty, but is also self-reliant and honourable.

You’ve usually played characters much younger than you. Do you think actors have a screen age that affects their shelf life?

I do believe actors have a screen age. Nobody wants to play a father; everyone wants to be the lead. But to wait for protagonist roles is difficult. There are some who can sustain themselves [without roles] because they have a strong [financial] background. But at a certain point, people have to compromise. I’ve been lucky to not be in that space. OTT has given actors opportunities like never before, but they don’t repeatedly [cast] TV actors. Some [makers] have that mindset.

Have you faced prejudice for being an actor on television?

Not really. I’m not very choosy. When I take up work, the production house matters a lot to me. You have to be wise in choosing the right production house. I have been blessed to be part of Balaji shows.



The pay parity in movies has been a topic of debate for long. In the TV industry, do women have the upper hand?

That depends entirely on the channel. Every show has its own budget. With Zee TV is currently revamping their line-up, [things have been good]. The show is centred on my character, so money wasn’t the criterion here. This is a dream role for any television actor.

After your divorce, are you back on the dating scene?

I am single again. Right now, Jamai No 1 doesn’t even allow me to go home, have a drink and sleep. In the future, if I bump into someone who is compatible with me, why not? I have not given up on love. There was a time when I was a little broken, but now I’m okay. Life teaches you a lot, and I have learnt a lot of things after the [divorce]. God has been kind with me because I got the time to understand what I want. Now, I just want to take it very slow.