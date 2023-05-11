Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs Sodhi quits 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', accuses producer Asit Modi of sexual harrasement

The actor who played the popular role of Mrs Sodhi in 'TMKOC' for over 15 years, has quit the show and has filed a complaint against producer Asit Modi and others for alleged sexual harassment at the workplace

Actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in SAB TV's popular show, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has levelled some serious allegations against the makers of the show.

According to a report in TOI, Jennifer has filed a complaint against producer Asit Kumar Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj for alleged sexual harassment at the workplace.

The actor who played the popular role of Mrs Sodhi in 'TMKOC' for over 15 years, has quit the show. According to the report, Jennifer stopped shooting for the show two months ago and shot her last shot on March 7.

Opening up about the same, Bansiwal told TOI, “Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj."

Speaking about what transpired on her last day on the sets of 'TMKOC', Bansiwal added, "It was March 7, my marriage anniversary and Holi when the incident happened. I had informed in advance that I want a half day since my daughter really looks forward to Holi. I was asked to get off the sets four times by Sohail Ramani and the executive producer tried to stop my car by standing behind it and was not allowing me to leave the sets."

"I told them I worked on the show for 15 years and they couldn't forcefully stop me and while I was leaving Sohil threatened me. I have filed a case of sexual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj," she added.

Jennifer also revealed that the producers also treated her differently on the sets and did not make arrangements for her like they used to do for her male co-stars. The actor labelled the sets of 'TMKOC' as 'male chauvinistic'.

She said, "That's when I retaliated and Sohail spoke to me rudely asking me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage. This happened on March 7, I thought they would call me. But on March 24 Sohil sent me a notice that I left the shoot and they are losing money. This was ulta chor Kotwal ko Dante. They wanted to scare me."

"On April 4, I replied to them on whatsapp that I was subjected to sexual harassment, I sent a draft and they reverted to me saying I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day, I want a public apology. I took the help of a lawyer. On April 8th, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities. I have not got any revert on the same but I am sure they must be looking into it and investigating the matter," she informed.

Jennifer has now joined the likes of her 'TMKOC' co-star like Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, and Gurucharan Singh, the actors who are no longer a part of the TV's longest-running show. The actor claims that every person working on the sets of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is a "bonded labour".

"I have given my 15 years to the show and if I am treated like this on the set so just imagine what they must be doing to the new comers of junior artists,", the actor added in conclusion.