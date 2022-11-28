×
'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10': Salman, Madhuri recreate scene from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'

Updated on: 28 November,2022 07:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Madhuri Dixit with Salman Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah


Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreated a scene from their 1994 blockbuster 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' during the finale episode of the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. Their telephonic conversation reminded the viewers of their romantic chemistry in the film. Moreover, a complete video was shown as a tribute to the ace director and judge on the show Karan Johar. It showcases his journey from childhood to making his first film and becoming a successful director.


Also Read: Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner Gunjan Sinha: I was my own competition



The top five contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Nishant Bhat, Gunjan Sinha, and Sriti Jha were seen competing with each other. Furthermore, Gashmeer Mahajani and Nishant Bhat's power-packed grab the eyeballs. Rubina, Sriti, and Faisal also got attention for their amazing dance moves on the track 'Malang' from the movie 'Dhoom 3' starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. Apart from it, Gunjan's fast and flexible body movement on the song 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' stuns the judges.


Also Read: Producer Rajan Shahi on the power of television and Anupamaa’s success

Another moment that tickles the funny bones of everyone on the show comes when Varun Dhawan, who came along with Kriti Sanon to promote his film 'Bhediya' turns the host and asks some interesting questions from Karan Johar. He says: "Apart from Madhuri ma'am who doesn't have a right to look so beautiful." He gives options: "Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone." Karan asks jokingly: "What is your list and why Kriti is not on the list." Then, he replies: "Deepika".

The dance reality show is judged by Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar and dancer and actress Nora Fatehi. 

