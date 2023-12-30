Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakre gave a stellar performance in the recent episode along with Anuradha Iyengar. After the performance, a special announcement was made

Shiv Thakre

Listen to this article Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare gets a special gift from judge Farah Khan for his new home x 00:00

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan is currently one among the three judges of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11in'. She gifted an idol of Lord Ganesha to Shiv Thakare, a contestant in the celebrity dance show as he recently purchased his own house in the city of dreams- Mumbai.

This weekend, the show will see the participants deliver breath-taking performances, bringing their A-game to the dance floor as they welcome the New Year in style. The episode, titled ‘New Year Special’, will bring viewers top-notch entertainment and will see the celebrities grapple with a unique challenge with 'Adla Badli' of choreographers. The celebrity contestants will be paired with new choreographers, who will present them in a new avatar, showcasing different styles and facets of their talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reality star and Amravati’s rockstar Shiv Thakre showcases his versatility as a dancer with his performance on 'Pehle Bhi Main'. Paired with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar this week, Shiv delivers a spectacular performance that will leave the judges surprised. Impressed by the performance, judge Farah Khan said, “Today, Shiv danced with his deepest emotion, and Anuradha, I would give you some credit for that. The way you did the lifts, the floor work, the way you acted, I would say, for me, this was your best performance. I always feel Shiv takes things casually, but there's something else inside him."

Malaika Arora who is also a judge on the show was equally impressed by the performance. “I am very happy. I like contemporary dance a lot and Anuradha is very skilled at performances like this, where she brings a storyline, whether it's contemporary or lyrical, which is very nice," she said.

"Storytelling is something she enjoys and Shiv, you did contemporary so well. You were really very good. I think there was something in the song where the feeling escalated in your performance. You looked fabulous. When you were performing, I saw a very different kind of Shiv, and I liked that," she added.

During the episode, the hosts Rithvik and Gauahar surprised everyone with the exciting news that Shiv has bought his own house in Mumbai. Shiv shares special bond with Farah Khan as he was a contestant on Bigg Boss in the same season as the latter's brother Sajid. Shiv considers her as his sister and sought her blessings for this auspicious milestone. Farah, known for her generosity and affection, not only blesses Shiv, but also gifts him a beautiful idol of Ganpati Bappa for this new beginning.

(with inputs from IANS)