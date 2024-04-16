Breaking News
Kapil Sharma seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple with family amid heavy security - watch video

Updated on: 16 April,2024 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kapil Sharma was seen entering the Vaishno Devi Temple premises with his wife Ginni and son Trishaan. 

Kapil Sharma at Vaishno Devi Temple

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra earlier today to seek blessings during the holy days of 'Navratri'. He was seen entering the temple premises amid heavy security wearing a red-printed kurta with beige pajamas. Kapil was accompanied by his wife Ginni and son Trishaan. 





Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India. This year, the Navratri festival, spanning nine days, commenced on April 9 and is set to conclude on April 17. The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship Goddess Durga.  

On the eighth day of Navratri, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. The goddess, depicted with four hands and carrying a trident and a drum, rides a bull.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil is currently seen in the comedy show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. The show's official logline reads, "India's most loved comedian finds a home on Netflix and brings along his crazy but loyal cast of characters! The Great Indian Kapil Show is a variety chat show set in the bustling confines of an airport and features prominent celebrity guests every week." 

The series will expand to global audiences, infusing Kapil Sharma's signature wit with classic Indian humour, as per the show's press release. After a major fallout, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reunited again for the comedy extravaganza.

Kapil was also seen in the movie 'Crew', starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. 

It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film was released on March 29.

(With inputs from ANI)

