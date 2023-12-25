Actors look back at the television sequences they shot this year that left them in splits

If this doesn’t make you grab your television remotes, then nothing will, as we dive into a world where AC units go subzero, men experience the joys of pregnancy, and Ganpati immersions turn into unexpected reunions! mid-day catches up with actors from the television industry to hear the quirky tales behind each scene that left them and the audience rolling on the floor laughing. From viral memes to unexpected twists, actors spill the beans on the hilarious side of the small screen, proving that comedy knows no bounds in the world of entertainment!

Karan Sharma

I remember one funny sequence from Sasural Simar Ka 2, where my brother Aarav is dead and my sister-in-law meets a tantrik who advises her to go to Paatal Lok and bring his soul back. So, she temporarily kills herself, goes to hell, saves him from a demon, and then brings him back to life. When we read the scene, it was too hilarious. We wondered what we were expected to do, but the audience enjoyed it, so we didn’t mind.

Pavitra Punia

In the show Naagmani, I remember the scene when the female lead takes a scooter to go to the moon to rescue her husband and child trapped on it. This was around this time that Chandrayaan 3 landed on the moon. There was a meme about how [Narendra] Modi should have taken tips from us on how to land on the moon. In fact, our show has been a successful source of content for several memes.

Monika Khanna

While I was not part of this show, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, there was a scene that left me in splits. During the Ganpati festival, the lead character is cemented in the idol. On route to the immersion, her husband discovers this when he sees her scarf floating in the water. He immediately recognises his wife and rescues her. It was an unbelievable scene. When I heard about it, I had to watch it and laugh.

Delnaaz Irani

This was for the series, Khatti Mithi on Amazon miniTV and I was making a special appearance in an episode. Rakesh Bedi and I had a scene where he had to flirt with me in front of my kids, and since we’ve done so much work together, we got carried away with our improvisations. In the scene, when my daughter introduces me to his character, he says, “Bahut khoobsurat hai.” I get shocked, and I ask him to repeat himself. As part of our improvisation, he went on a compliment spree. He said, “My eyes are pretty,” and we all burst out laughing.

Sheeba Akashdeep

I play a witty Punjabi woman in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. In a scene where I have scolded my daughter-in-law, I turn around and talk to myself. My dialogue is, “Wow! Mein beautiful ho gayi bahut. Mein kya karu apni sundarta ka, [I have become beautiful. What do I do with this beauty?”] Then I removed my under-eye pad, which was hilarious. I have a few phrases in the show, which gives my character and the show comic relief.

Sonal Panvar

In my comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, there was an episode where Happu got pregnant. The characters believe that male pregnancy is a possible phenomenon. But, when he goes into the delivery room, it turns out that the fiasco was originally caused by a bloated stomach due to gas. It was a hilarious scene and a funny experience.

Reem Shaikh

During an intense scene of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, we wore fake vampire teeth. As soon as I widened my mouth to do the vampire growl, the fake teeth came off. It had the entire set in splits because we were all ready to give the scene the final touch. To then have this mishap when all were expecting to finish the shot in one take was hilarious. I was laughing so hard I had tears in my eyes.

Anupama Solanki

It was a particular scene from Nath—Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani where I placed a high-tech device on top of the air conditioner to reduce the temperature to sub-zero degrees, and suddenly everything freezes in the room; even a person cannot move towards the phone to call for help. While it was supposed to come across as a horror scene, the audience [had a hearty laugh]. The meme went viral, asking how the AC went below minus 10 degrees. I was surprised by the memes on it; the audience is too creative, but I am glad they liked my comical vamp character. I credit the writers for thinking out of the box.