KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at daughter Shweta's American accent, reminds her it's a Hindi show

The cast of 'The Archies' recently graced the quiz show 'KBC 15' to promote the show. The captain of the ship, director Zoya Akhtar along with the cast members including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda graced the show and turn by turn appeared in front of Amitabh Bachchan on the hotseat.

Vedang Raina, Dot and Khushi Kapoor graced the hot seat together for the mid-level questions on the show. They got stumped on one of the questions and opted for the video call a friend lifeline. The question was: 'First appearing in Tales from Riverdale #21, what is the name of the Indian addition to Riverdale's student body, an amateur filmmaker?' The four options were Raj Patel, Rahul Arora, Ajay Singh, and Aditya Shetty. Unsure of the answer they used the video call a friend lifeline and called up Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan to seek help.

As soon as she gets on call she greets Amitabh Bachchan with "Hello Papa". To this Bachchan says, "Stop calling me papa for now". After Shweta answers the question, Amitabh Bachchan says, "I think she got educated abroad. She didn't say a word in Hindi. Her accent gave us a feeling that she had flown down straight from America." This actor was referring to his daughter and his remark left everyone in splits.

Before giving out the right answer, Amitabh Bachchan asked Shweta how she zeroed on Raj Patel as the answer. While sharing her reason, Amitabh Bachchan interrupted her and said in Hindi, "Do you know the programme is in Hindi?" Shweta then switches to Hind and reveals that she had read the Archie comics as a child and recalls the name Raj Patel. Amitabh reveals it is the right answer.

Meanwhile, on the episode, Amitabh's grandson Agastya asked Zoya, “You have known my grandpa since childhood. Would you like to share some stories with us?”

The ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ director shared, “I want to say something. I don't know if people know this or not...”

Host Big B interrupted Zoya and said, “It would be better if they didn't know.”

Zoya laughed and went on to say, “Amit ji, when we came to your house Pratiksha, I saw your music room there. My early memories are of the music room. He had every musical instrument including a synthesiser.”

“You used to listen to world music. I heard the concept of world music from you for the first time. I don't know if people know about your fondness for music,” added the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ director.

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor added: “It's good you mentioned the music room. Agastya stays in the music room now. He transformed it to make it his own room. He gives instructions daily. ‘Break this wall. Break the floor. It's better. The bed will be here and not there.’ He keeps transforming it. The music room is now his.”

‘KBC 15’ airs on Sony.