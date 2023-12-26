KBC 15: Guests Smriti Mandhana and Ishan Kishan discuss Lakshya but forget Amitabh Bachchan's role in the film

Amitabh Bachchan and Ishan Kishan

Listen to this article KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan teases Ishan Kishan for forgetting his role in Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Lakshya' x 00:00

In episode 96 of the knowledge-based reality show KBC 15 megastar Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Indian cricket sensations Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana to the hot seat. Bachchan who is seen as the host of ‘KBC 15’, was left ‘disappointed’ after Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan was clueless about the former’s role in Hrithik Roshan-starrer movie ‘Lakshya’. The matter was discussed after a question related to the film was asked to Ishan and Smriti.

For Rs 2000, they were asked, “In which of these films does Hrithik Roshan play an Indian army officer?” The options given were: “Lakshya, Jodhaa Akbar, Koi Mil Gaya and Kaabil. The correct answer was ‘Lakshya’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smriti then said, “There's a song in that film, 'Kandhon se milte hain. I think I still hear it before the match to charge up.”

Big B said, “Sorry, but I love that romantic song more. 'Agar main kahoon'. It's a great song.”

“So, Hrithik Roshan trains at IMA, Dehradun. After that his boss, I don’t who that actor was, he tells him where to go and what to do,” said Amitabh.

Ishan continues saying, “In 'Lakshya', Hrithik Roshan wasn't serious first. He eventually became serious. In that, he cuts his hair short to become serious.”

The 81-year-old actor said, “You're right. But I'm disappointed. Indirectly, I threw a googly. And you're bowled. Sir, I also played a small role in it.” Ishan was left baffled on hearing this and laughed.

The 2004 coming-of-age war drama which is based on 1999 Kargil war stars Amitabh, Hrithik, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Amitabh plays the character of Colonel Sunil Damle, while Hrithik is seen as Captain Karan Shergill.

On the show, Bachchan also gave Kishan some marriage advice. Before the game started, Ishan asked Amitabh, “I have a question before we begin the game. Kaun Banega Crorepati and cricket are parallel games. There's an umpire (referring to computer) in the game. You're the bowler who will throw questions at us. We're the batsmen who will defend. The one who gives the verdict is the umpire.”

“Who over here decided who is going to bat and bow first? We must do a toss first,” said the 25-year-old cricketer. The toss was won by Smriti who decided that they will first ask questions to the host.

Ishan said, “The question will be asked later. I'll present the options first. The first option is 'Khuda Gawah. The second option is 'Sarkaar'. The third one is 'Don.' And D: Shehanshah. The question is: After Jaya ma'am’s name which of these film titles would you like to add?”

The 81-year-old star said, “Undoubtedly, the title will be ‘Sarkaar’. And to all the men here, who are married, they will add the same title to their wife's name. Right? Well, a wife manages the home so you must bow down to her. That's it. She's the Sarkaar.” Ishan added, “I am glad to get this advice from you.”

(with inputs from IANS)