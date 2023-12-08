Breaking News
Mumbai: Converting all locals to AC will take 10 years
Junior Mehmood passes away at 67 after battling stomach cancer
Mumbai: ‘Complaints to BMC and MHADA were completely ignored’
Mumbai: Hashish oil worth Rs 2 crore seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell
Mumbai: Major leak found in Khar pipeline to affect water supply to area
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > KBC 15 Amitabh opens up on humble beginnings reveals fathers monthly salary

KBC 15: Amitabh opens up on humble beginnings, reveals father’s monthly salary

Updated on: 08 December,2023 02:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing personal anecdotes on the famous quiz show, he revealed how they didn’t have money to afford a pen

KBC 15: Amitabh opens up on humble beginnings, reveals father’s monthly salary

Amitabh Bachchan, Pic courtesy/SonyTV

Listen to this article
KBC 15: Amitabh opens up on humble beginnings, reveals father’s monthly salary
x
00:00

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing personal anecdotes on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, and revealed his father, illustrous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s monthly salary. He added how they didn’t have money to afford a pen.In the episode 84 of the quiz-based reality show, host Big B welcomed Vishwas Tulshiram Dake from Mhalis Pimpalgaon District Beed, Maharashtra to the hot seat. He is a farmer. After winning Rs 3,20,000, the actor took out his pen and signed the cheque for the contestant. While, signing the cheque, Big B touched the nib of the pen on his tongue to make it work better. Seeing this, the contestant curiously asked the actor: “Why did you do that to the pen? I had the habit too. When the pen won't work at school.”


Amitabh said: “I have the same habit.”


The ‘Sholay’ actor said: “Do you think it can be yours only?”


The contestant couldn’t control his happiness and said: “Then that's a shared habit.”

Big B went on to say: “There is no difference between the two of us.”

To this the contestant humbly replied: “No, sir. We're poles apart. You're great, sir.”

The ‘Don’ actor then narrated an anecdote: “During childhood, I didn't have a pen. My dad used to earn around Rs 400-500 a month. We couldn't afford a pen with it. So, that's how we got educated.”

The contestant couldn’t believe this and said: “No, Sir. It's not like that.”

Big B said: “What do you mean? I'm telling you. That's how it was.”

Vishwas then asked the 81-year-old actor: “I've heard this about you. I don't know if it's true. When you approached All India Radio for a job, because of your voice you didn't get a job there. And after that, you became the king of voice. Is this true?” Replying to him in a candid manner, Big B said: “Your first statement is true. But the second statement is wrong.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati bollywood Entertainment News bollywood news sony entertainment television television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK