'Keeper for Life'; Rubina Dilaik pens an emotional note for her close friend Keerti Kelkar

Picture Courtesy/Rubina Dilaik's Instagram account

Actor Rubina Dilaik penned down an emotional message for her dear bestie, Keerti Kelkar, on Saturday, calling her "keeper for life," someone you want to be with for the rest of your life.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared a picture with Keerti and wrote, "Appreciation Post: A friend who Exactly knows when you need that cup of Coffee and her company to boost your Life, is a keeper for Life [?]... @keertikelkar "

Rubina and Keerti have been friends for a long time now. Keerti, wife of actor Sharad Kelkar, is also an actor.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, Rubina took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures to share the exciting news with her fans. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today.... Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels (sic.)"

The actor named her beautiful daughters Jeeva and Edhaa. The pictures showed a glimpse of pooja held to mark the one-month birthday of girls.

As soon as the first glimpse of her daughters was revealed, fans showered wishes and blessings in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Aaaiyyoooo.....so cute. Blessings "

Another user wrote, "Congratulations god bless the babies."

About Rubina's pregnancy

During her pregnancy phase, the 'Chotti Bahu' actor revealed that they are expecting twins. In one of her YouTube vlogs, she shared, "I wish to share with you we are expecting twins." She further talked about Abhinav's reaction on hearing about this news, "I still remember Abhinav's reaction when we initially learned that we were blessed with twins. When we saw it on the ultrasound, he was like, "No way!" Yes, it is the truth, I said. He is like, 'no way, no way!' That's what the doctors are saying, I informed him."

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

(With inputs from ANI)