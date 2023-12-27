New parents Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla drop first glimpse of twin girls, reveal their names

After much anticipation, the new parents in town, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, announced they were blessed with twins. On the one-month birthday of her daughter, she treated fans with the first picture and revealed the names

Previously, there was much speculation about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla embarking on a new journey of their lives. The excitement had doubled as there were reports that Rubina had given birth to two beautiful baby girls. The excitement is through the roof! After much anticipation, the new parents in town, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, announced they were blessed with twins. On the one-month birthday of her daughter, she treated fans with the first picture and revealed the names.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, Rubina took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures to share the exciting news with her fans. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today.... Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels (sic.)"



The actor named her beautiful daughters Jeeva and Edhaa. The pictures showed a glimpse of pooja held to mark the one-month birthday of girls.



As soon as the first glimpse of her daughters was revealed, fans showered wishes and blessings in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Aaaiyyoooo.....so cute. Blessings "



Another user wrote, "Congratulations god bless the babies."

About Rubina's pregnancy



During her pregnancy phase, the 'Chotti Bahu' actor revealed that they are expecting twins. In one of her YouTube vlogs, she shared, "I wish to share with you we are expecting twins." She further talked about Abhinav's reaction on hearing about this news, "I still remember Abhinav's reaction when we initially learned that we were blessed with twins. When we saw it on the ultrasound, he was like, "No way!" Yes, it is the truth, I said. He is like, 'no way, no way!' That's what the doctors are saying, I informed him."



She added, "When I saw the growing foetus for the first time. It is an overwhelming feeling like a wow a full human being is growing inside."



Rubina also opened up about her worst "nightmare" when she met with an accident, "While coming home I had a car accident. I was scared, not for myself, but for these human beings growing inside me. It was like a worst nightmare." The actor admitted that she still gets goosebumps thinking about that day, which worries her.



'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik confirmed her pregnancy through her social media handle in September. Taking to Instagram, Rubina dropped a string of images from her recent vacation with Abhinav. In the pictures, Rubina is seen flaunting her baby bump in a black outfit. "We promised we would TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon," she captioned the post.



Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

