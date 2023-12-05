Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Finding his footing again

Finding his footing again

Updated on: 05 December,2023 05:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

Claiming that he still has a strong connect with the youth, Kunwar Amar says they’ll relate to his role in Anupamaa

Kunwar Amar

Known for his versatility as an actor and dancer, Kunwar Amar has marked his return to television with the role of Tapish in the widely acclaimed show Anupamaa. After persistent efforts and auditions, the actor has found himself back in the spotlight, portraying a young dancer-influencer in the popular series.


Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry, Amar shared, “In this industry, nothing is permanent; at one point, you will be wildly popular, and the next moment, you are lost. Even after Naamkaran, I was in Mumbai giving auditions, meeting people, and looking for work, but nothing was working out. So, I just tried to hold myself strong and keep trying.” His journey underscores the challenges faced by those in showbiz, with resilience ultimately leading him to a prominent role in Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa.


One would wonder if Amar, who gained popularity with Dance India Dance and the youth-based show Dil Dosti Dance, lost his fan base among the youth as he took on mature roles. However, he disagrees. “I don’t feel disconnected at all from the youth,” he stated, adding that the industry lacks youth-oriented shows. He explained, “First of all, there are no youth-based shows on television. My role in Anupamaa is something the youth will love, as he is a young dancer and influencer. So, it’s not that I’m not doing any youth-based shows. [The truth is] the industry isn’t making shows.”


As he recently celebrated his 34th birthday, Amar shared insightful thoughts about age, stating, “Age is just a number, and it’s a blessing to understand that you are always going to be as young as you feel from within.” He added that his perspective on age is not a limitation but an opportunity to improve his approach to both life and his craft.

