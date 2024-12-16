As the show is all set to premiere its second season, Mid-day has got to know the names of a few confirmed contestants who will be showcasing their culinary skills

Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Abhishek Kumar, Mallika Sherawat Pic/Instagram

Bharti Singh-hosted Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is all set to return to TV in January 2025, and the excitement around the show is soaring high. As the show is all set to premiere on TV, while people await the entire lineup for this season, Mid-day has got to know the names of a few confirmed contestants who will be showcasing their culinary skills this season. From Elvish Yadav to Rubina Dilaik, several A-listers will be joining the much-loved reality TV show.

Laughter Chefs’ confirmed contestant

The first confirmed contestant to join the laughter roller coaster is Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav, but he isn't the only Bigg Boss winner joining the show. We have heard that Bigg Boss Season 14 winner and TV star Rubina Dilaik will also be a part of this show. Considering Rubina's participation, this will be her first project after delivering her twins. The list of confirmed contestants doesn't end here. Another one, right from the house of Bigg Boss, joining Bharti Singh's show will be the much-loved contestant and finalist of Season 17 of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Abhishek Kumar.

It looks like the team of Laughter Chefs has decided to bring Bigg Boss all-time favourites, as they have also roped in Abdu Rozik as one of the contestants. It will be quite interesting to witness these Bigg Boss veterans on a cooking show. After proving their personalities, it will now be a test of their cooking skills.

Mallika Sherawat to join Laughter Chefs?

Apart from the confirmed list, one contestant who is in discussions to join the reality series is Mallika Sherawat. Yes, you heard that right—speculations are rife that Mallika will be seen as one of the contestants on the show, but there has been no confirmation about the same.

About the first season of Laughter Chefs

The earlier season of the show was supposed to get an extension, but the plan was cancelled because of Bigg Boss 18. The last season featured Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, and Nia Sharma, among others, as contestants.