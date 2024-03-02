Manisha Rani wins 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', becomes first-ever wild card to take the trophy home

Manisha Rani wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Manisha Rani creates history, becoming the first-ever wild card to win the dance reality show

Manisha Rani wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actress creates history, becoming the first-ever wild card to win the dance reality show. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame defeated Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and Dhanashree Verma to become the ultimate winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Earlier, even before the finale, a post circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) suggested that Manisha Rani would claim the victory. The tweet said, “History Rewritten #Wildcard wins #ManishaRani is the winner of #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11.”

In a conversation about the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale with Indian Express, Manisha Rani expressed her excitement and nervousness, saying, “I am very excited and equally nervous. I have not been able to sleep properly for the last 3-4 days. I only get dreams about the finale. I want to win that trophy. I have given my best. Last time I got a perfect 30. The audience has supported me, so I see chances of winning. But we never know what happens.”

Reflecting on becoming a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist

Manisha Rani, known as Dilo Ki Rani, made a remarkable wildcard entry into the show, instantly winning the hearts of the viewers. She shared, “Being in the finale is not just an achievement but a celebration of my journey on the show until now. The finale is now within reach, and I will give it my all to create an unforgettable performance. It is an honor to share the stage with such brilliant and talented performers. I would like to thank my choreographer Ashutosh and his entire team for bringing out the best in me each week. I am immensely grateful to all my supporters who have stood by me and voted for me week after week.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Wrap Party:

Style queen and fashionista Malaika Arora, a part of the judging panel on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11,' was seen grooving to the iconic track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in a video shared by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. The 'Om Shanti Om' director, who was also one of the judges this season, wrote in the caption on Instagram, "The judges of #jhalakdikhlajaa sure know how to rock a party! So do the contestants what a wonderful farewell to a very special season." Actor Arshad Warsi was also a judge alongside the two. The video was from the wrap party of the dance reality show, which happened yesterday.