Manisha Rani wins 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', becomes first-ever wild card to take the trophy home

Updated on: 02 March,2024 11:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Manisha Rani lifts Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa trophy

Manisha Rani wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actress creates history, becoming the first-ever wild card to win the dance reality show. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame defeated Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and Dhanashree Verma to become the ultimate winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. 


Earlier, even before the finale, a post circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) suggested that Manisha Rani would claim the victory. The tweet said, “History Rewritten #Wildcard wins #ManishaRani is the winner of #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11.”


In a conversation about the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11  grand finale with Indian Express, Manisha Rani expressed her excitement and nervousness, saying, “I am very excited and equally nervous. I have not been able to sleep properly for the last 3-4 days. I only get dreams about the finale. I want to win that trophy. I have given my best. Last time I got a perfect 30. The audience has supported me, so I see chances of winning. But we never know what happens.”


Reflecting on becoming a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist

Manisha Rani, known as Dilo Ki Rani, made a remarkable wildcard entry into the show, instantly winning the hearts of the viewers. She shared, “Being in the finale is not just an achievement but a celebration of my journey on the show until now. The finale is now within reach, and I will give it my all to create an unforgettable performance. It is an honor to share the stage with such brilliant and talented performers. I would like to thank my choreographer Ashutosh and his entire team for bringing out the best in me each week. I am immensely grateful to all my supporters who have stood by me and voted for me week after week.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Wrap Party:

Style queen and fashionista Malaika Arora, a part of the judging panel on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11,' was seen grooving to the iconic track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in a video shared by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. The 'Om Shanti Om' director, who was also one of the judges this season, wrote in the caption on Instagram, "The judges of #jhalakdikhlajaa sure know how to rock a party! So do the contestants what a wonderful farewell to a very special season." Actor Arshad Warsi was also a judge alongside the two. The video was from the wrap party of the dance reality show, which happened yesterday.

malaika arora rithvik dhanjani gauhar khan Arshad Warsi farah khan jhalak dikhhla jaa
