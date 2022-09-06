Nia Sharma: Got nothing to lose

Nia Sharma discusses being unaffected by pressure as she puts on her dancing shoes for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
She sparks controversies for her bold avatar, owning her sexuality, speaking her mind and sometimes, even when she does nothing. Not one to shy away from giving a piece of her mind to trolls, Nia Sharma is now ready to showcase her unfiltered side on the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. While she is ready to prove herself on the stage, the actor is well-aware that the show is not without its challenges.
Hoping the dance reality show will help her get out of her “comfort zone”, Sharma says, “The show is about versatility and how far you can go. It is not an easy journey. Somebody told me that since I dance well, I could easily win the show. Mazaak hai kya? When I met my choreographer [Tarun Raj Nihalani], I realised this is not dance at all. I was lifted up in the air, and had to balance myself. I have fallen over 10 times. So, this is Khatron Ke Khiladi in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.” Quitting mid-way is not an option for Sharma. “I want to work hard. There is no pressure [to win] and I got nothing to lose. [Having said that], I would hate to lose here,” adds the actor.
The celebrity dancing show that has made a comeback after five years, is being judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Nora Fatehi. Sharma says she felt the “jitters” when she saw them. “I felt that on the first day, but they are the warmest people on earth. When they are pointing out your mistakes, they are being there for you,” explains the actor, who is not worried about the competition, but hopes there is no negativity. After having dreamed of being on the Jhalak stage for 11 years, it has finally come true for Sharma. “[I am going through] every sort of emotion since I signed the Jhalak contract. It is something I always wanted to do. [Even though] I am feeling emotional about it, I am letting it happen.”
