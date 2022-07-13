Breaking News
Nora Fatehi launches the 'Dirty Little Secret' dance challenge; Ranveer Singh reacts

Updated on: 13 July,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ranveer Singh gave a shout-out to Nora Fatehi's recent dance reel with 'Dance Little Secret' choreographer Rajit Dev

Ranveer Singh and Nora Fatehi. Pics/Yogen Shah


The love that Nora Fatehi's directorial debut, 'Dirty Little Secret' has received has been unanimous and overwhelming! The latest one to join the praise bandwagon is Bollywood's most loved Ranveer Singh. The actor was floored with Nora during his visit to the sets of Dance Deewane Junior and had performed to her iconic song 'Garmi'. 

Much recently, Ranveer gave a shout-out to her recent dance reel with 'Dance Little Secret' choreographer Rajit Dev. Reacting to the reel, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor wrote, "Rajji put the X on meeeee". 


 
 
 
 
 
Nora Fatehi is known as the international artist who can do it all whether it's dancing or singing and now even directing. However, every aspect comes with its own set of challenges, and directing is surely no easy task. The international single that has garnered over 14 million YouTube views has been hailed as one of the most iconic, high-octane, and one that is on par with international music videos. 

