On ‘Hanuman Jayanti,’ witness Bal Hanuman’s power of strength and devotion in ‘Shrimad Ramayan’

Bal Hanuman

The quest to search for Mata Sita has intensified in Sony Entertainment Television's divine saga, ‘Shrimad Ramayan,’ as Lord Hanuman along with his vanara sena begin their march towards Lanka. Mid-journey, they face the seashore and begin to lose all hope as there is no means to cross the sea. It is when Jamwant presents himself to Lord Hanuman and makes him recollect his birth and the mighty strength he possesses that will aid in the search for Mata Sita in Lanka.

Lord Hanuman, who was born to Anjana and Kesari, possessed unparalleled powers but he also grew up to be naughty and mischievous. So much so that one day, while playing with his friends, he spots a red glowing sphere that he assumes to be a fruit, and decides to go in pursuit of it, but it is actually the sun. Unknowingly, since Bal Hanuman misused his powers, Lord Brahma cast a curse on Hanuman which sees Lord Hanuman forgetting all his powers until someone reminds him of those and gifts him the boon of Ram bhakti. Portraying the role of Bal Hanuman will be Abdul Karim who will beautifully highlight the innocence and mischief of Lord Hanuman as a child.

Talking about the ongoing track, Nirbhay Wadhwa, who portrays the character of Lord Hanuman, says, “In the show ‘Shrimad Ramayan,’ the introduction of Bal Hanuman signifies more than just a fleeting moment; it represents a profound manifestation of his divinity and why he is Lord Ram’s greatest devotee. As we explore this sacred tale, we are transported to the tender years of his childhood, where innocence intertwines with boundless strength. Along his journey, we not only witness the relinquishment of his extraordinary powers but also the blossoming of his humility and unwavering devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. This narrative serves as a poignant reminder that genuine fortitude stems not solely from physical prowess but from the purity of one's soul.”

