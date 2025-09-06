Breaking News
Pati Patni Aur Panga: Sunita Ahuja breaks her silence on rumours; shares truth about life with Govinda

Updated on: 06 September,2025 07:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sunita dismissed speculation about her marriage, stressing that “40 years together is no small feat,” and asking how a person with “grown children at 62” could still “make such mistakes.”

Pati Patni Aur Panga: Sunita Ahuja breaks her silence on rumours; shares truth about life with Govinda

Loved by the internet for her candour, infectious laugh, and punchlines that never miss, Sunita Ahuja has always spoken her mind in her signature bindaas style. Time and again, Govinda’s better half has shown that she knows exactly how to rise above the noise with grace, grit, and just the right touch of humour.

On COLORS’ Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, Sunita made a guest appearance and decisively addressed the rumours swirling around her. In a show that explores the highs, lows, and hilarious moments of marriage, it was only natural that her personal life became a topic of discussion. True to her style, she confronted the chatter head-on with a candid and fearless response.

Here's what Sunita revealed


During her recent appearance, Sunita said, “Kya chaalis saal maamuli hota hai kaatna? Har insaan galti karta hai, par har cheez ka ek umar hota hai. Jab 62 saal ki umar mein itne bade-bade bacche ho jaayein, toh insaan galti kaise kar sakta hai?”

Sunita's confession in the vlog

Earlier, in her vlog, Sunita Ahuja had mentioned, "I kept asking Maa to bless me with this marriage so that I could live a good life. I trust the goddess completely, and she fulfilled all my wishes. I married Govinda, and she blessed me with two wonderful children."

She further said, "Koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare...jo bhi mera dil dukhayega, yeh Maa Kali sabke gale kaat k rakh degi. Ek acche insaan ko, acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Mujhe aur kisipe vishwas nahi hai (Whoever tries to break my home…whoever hurts me, Maa Kali will punish them. It's not right to hurt a good person, a good woman. I trust no one else)."

Sunita broke down in tears, "Ek acche insaan ko aur ek acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Main teenon maata ko itna prem karti hoon. Jo bhi paristhiti hai aur jo ghar-parivaar todne ki koshish karega, usko Maa bakshegi nahi." (It is not right to cause pain to a good man and a good woman. I love all the three forms of the Goddess deeply. Whatever the situation may be, anyone who tries to break my family, Maa will not forgive them.)"

Curious to know the full story? Watch the weekend episode of Pati Patni Aur Panga to catch Sunita Ahuja’s confession.

Sunita Ahuja govinda indian television television news TV News tv show Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

