Rajat Dalal recently appeared on Elvish Yadav's podcast, and during a roast segment, they made a comment against Bigg Boss 18 co-contestant Chum Darang, which left social media shocked. While the host, Elvish Yadav, is already facing legal action for his racist comment, Rajat has clarified his intention, saying it was just a roast.

In conversation with News 18, Rajat shared, "It was a roast. If somebody felt bad about it, I have already clarified on that front as well. It was not my intention. If somebody was hurt, let it be, I cannot do anything."

What Elvish Yadav said

He said on his podcast, “Karanveer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai (Karanveer must have definitely had COVID because who would like Chum, bro? Who has such bad taste! And even Chum’s name itself is vulgar… Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi).”

How Chum Darang reacted to Elvish Yadav’s comment

Chum took to her social media handle to hit back at Yadav for his comments against her. Without mentioning his name, she wrote, "Disrespecting someone’s identity and name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humor and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity—my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected.”

Elvish Yadav reacts to the outrage

After widespread outrage on social media, Elvish reacted to the same on his vlog. "Toh maine kholke dekha maine kahi kya racist remarks pass kare hain? Maine Chum ke upar kuch bol rakha tha. Waise maine kaha maine bola ya nahi, hatao, mujhe negativity chahiye hi nahi. Agar maan lo kisiko kharab lag raha hai mere bolne se, toh bhai, wo part maine remove kar diya. (So, I checked to see if I had said any racist remarks. I had said something about Chum. I don’t care whether I said it or not, I removed it. I don’t want any negativity. If anyone felt bad because of what I said, then brother, I have removed that part)."