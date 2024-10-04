The new promo of Roadies features Rannvijay Singha redefining what it truly means to be an "alpha" by taking a dig at the overhyped portrayal by Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

In Pic: Rannvijay Sinha

Listen to this article 'Insaan bano janwar nahi': Rannvijay takes a dig at Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' in new 'Roadies' promo – watch!

MTV just dropped the Roadies Double Cross promo, and it's making shockwaves with a bold, unapologetic jab at one of the year’s hottest films—Animal. The promo features none other than the original Roadie, Rannvijay Singha, redefining what it truly means to be an "alpha" by taking a dig at the overhyped portrayal by Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Following the massive success of its previous season, MTV Roadies Double Cross returns to prove what it truly means to be an ‘alpha.’ The new promo, featuring Rannvijay, smashes the tired old tropes of toxic masculinity, showing that real strength lies in resilience, ambition, and relentless grit—not patriarchal dominance. MTV Roadies has always been about breaking stereotypes, and this season will be no different.

The theme of Roadies Season 20

Featuring the ominous double-cross symbol, it sent a clear message: Trust no one. This season is all about betrayal—'Dhoke pe Dhoka' at every turn. The logo itself serves as a warning—on 'MTV Roadies Double Cross', nothing is as it seems. Trust will be challenged, alliances will be tested, and everything will be fair in this all-out war.

After delivering some of the most successful shows over the past couple of years, MTV is raising the bar and stirring up the fandom by bringing back the OG Roadie, Rannvijay Singha, to host the new season. From winning the very first season to helming many seasons of the show, Rannvijay’s journey is intertwined with 'Roadies' itself.

Rannvijay Singha on returning to roading

Elated about the new season, Rannvijay shared, "'Roadies' isn't just a show—it's an emotion for me. It’s my comfort zone, I’m home. For two decades, it's been fueled by the relentless passion, grit, and dreams of millions. It's more than just a platform; it's a rite of passage for an entire generation. Personally, it's a symbol of everything the youth of this country stand for—courage, ambition, and resilience. I'm grateful that I have been part of this extraordinary legacy. As we embark on this new chapter with 'Roadies Double Cross', I can't wait to feel that unmatched adrenaline again, alongside the dreamers who live for this journey."

About Roadies auditions

'MTV Roadies Double Cross' auditions will be held in Delhi on 13th October, Chandigarh on 15th October, Hyderabad on 18th October, and Pune on 20th October.