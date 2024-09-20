Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Reem Shaikh shares health update after burn injury on Laughter Chefs Nothing can break a woman

Reem Shaikh shares health update after burn injury on Laughter Chefs: 'Nothing can break a woman’

Updated on: 20 September,2024 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Though the fun continues, a major accident happened on 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', resulting in Reem Shaikh getting severely injured

Reem Shaikh shares health update after burn injury on Laughter Chefs: 'Nothing can break a woman’

In Pic: Reem Shaikh

Listen to this article
Reem Shaikh shares health update after burn injury on Laughter Chefs: 'Nothing can break a woman’
x
00:00

'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' is one of the most loved shows on TV right now. The cooking show has recently made it to the Top 5 in the TRP chart, and fans are thrilled about it. Though the fun continues, a major accident has happened on the show, resulting in Reem Shaikh getting severely injured. Reem has now taken to her social media to share a health update with her fans.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Reem Sameer Shaikh (@reem_sameer8)




Reem Shaikh shares health update

While cooking on the set, Reem was injured after hot oil splattered on her face, causing major burns. Earlier, Colors TV had released the promo of the episode, but it has since been taken down. While sharing her health update, Reem posted a picture and wrote, "I’ve healed.. Nothing can break a woman who gets her strength from God."

Celebs and fans react to Reem Shaikh’s post

As soon as Reem dropped the pics, her co-contestants and friends left lovely messages for the actress. Jiya Shankar wrote, “She’s strong & beautiful.” Vicky Jain commented, “Fragile yet strong. So proud of you.” Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Strongest.” Nia Sharma also reacted to the post, writing, “Healing you, beautiful.” Aly Goni dropped emojis in the comment section.

Reem’s fans also sent messages of support. One wrote, “Omg this looks scary, missed your eyes... recover well and soon, Reem... take care.” Another wrote, “Only love and hugs!”

About today’s episode of Laughter Chefs

If reports are to be believed, the episode featuring the accident will premiere today, September 20, on Colors TV. The reality-TV show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', hosted by Bharti Singh, features actors including Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, among others. To note, Reem has now returned to the show's shoot.

Harpal Singh Sokhi gives inside updates about the candidates

Harpal Singh Sokhi, who also hosts the show with Bharti Singh, earlier in an interview with mid-day.com, called Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair the surprise packages. He further described Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, and Ankita Lokhande as very serious students who are particular about their work.

When asked about the backbenchers, Harpal Singh shared, “Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Nia Sharma, and Sudesh Ji—these are the backbenchers of the class.” He concluded by calling Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun and Karan, and Vicky and Ankita the ‘frontbenchers.’

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories television news TV News TV updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK