In Pic: Reem Shaikh

'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' is one of the most loved shows on TV right now. The cooking show has recently made it to the Top 5 in the TRP chart, and fans are thrilled about it. Though the fun continues, a major accident has happened on the show, resulting in Reem Shaikh getting severely injured. Reem has now taken to her social media to share a health update with her fans.

Reem Shaikh shares health update

While cooking on the set, Reem was injured after hot oil splattered on her face, causing major burns. Earlier, Colors TV had released the promo of the episode, but it has since been taken down. While sharing her health update, Reem posted a picture and wrote, "I’ve healed.. Nothing can break a woman who gets her strength from God."

Celebs and fans react to Reem Shaikh’s post

As soon as Reem dropped the pics, her co-contestants and friends left lovely messages for the actress. Jiya Shankar wrote, “She’s strong & beautiful.” Vicky Jain commented, “Fragile yet strong. So proud of you.” Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Strongest.” Nia Sharma also reacted to the post, writing, “Healing you, beautiful.” Aly Goni dropped emojis in the comment section.

Reem’s fans also sent messages of support. One wrote, “Omg this looks scary, missed your eyes... recover well and soon, Reem... take care.” Another wrote, “Only love and hugs!”

About today’s episode of Laughter Chefs

If reports are to be believed, the episode featuring the accident will premiere today, September 20, on Colors TV. The reality-TV show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', hosted by Bharti Singh, features actors including Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, among others. To note, Reem has now returned to the show's shoot.

Harpal Singh Sokhi gives inside updates about the candidates

Harpal Singh Sokhi, who also hosts the show with Bharti Singh, earlier in an interview with mid-day.com, called Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair the surprise packages. He further described Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, and Ankita Lokhande as very serious students who are particular about their work.

When asked about the backbenchers, Harpal Singh shared, “Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Nia Sharma, and Sudesh Ji—these are the backbenchers of the class.” He concluded by calling Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun and Karan, and Vicky and Ankita the ‘frontbenchers.’