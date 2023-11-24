Rohit Roy on his return to TV: 'I was waiting for a role to propel me back to sets'

Having taken a hiatus from television after his last appearance in a reality show, Rohit sheds light on what led to his return

Rohit Roy. File pic

Actor Rohit Roy, who is set to return to the television with the show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu', said that he never deliberately distanced himself from TV, and that he was patiently waiting for a role that would invigorate his passion and bring him back on sets.

In this enthralling drama, Rohit assumes the pivotal role of DCP Avinash, who is tasked with investigating the intriguing murder case of Raghav, sharing the screen with Karanvir Bohra and Amandeep Sidhu.

Rohit said: "I never deliberately distanced myself from television. However, the landscape of programmes and shows available didn't quite ignite my excitement or align with my preferences. I was patiently waiting for a role that would invigorate my passion and propel me back onto sets, driven by the desire to contribute to something meaningful."

"This aspiration extends beyond television; I have always sought compelling scripts and characters that resonate with my audience," said the 'Viraasat' fame actor.

Delving into his character, Rohit spoke about DCP Avinash, a character that instantly captivated him.

He remarked: "I portray the role of DCP Avinash, he is characterised by intelligence and proficiency in his work. What drew me to this role was its refreshing departure from my previous portrayals."

"While I have essayed the role of a cop before, the uniqueness of DCP Avinash lies in his quirkiness, intelligence, wit, and the occasional willingness to operate outside conventional norms. The allure of being part of 'Saubhagyavati Bhava' an already renowned show, coupled with the prospect of embodying such a dynamic character, proved irresistible, prompting my return to television," said the 54-year-old actor.

He also stated his excitement at being part of the show.

"It is a show already celebrated for its popularity, coupled with the opportunity to embody a dynamic character, proved irresistible to me. I was waiting for something that would want to make me get up and go on sets and this is it," he added.

'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu' airs on Star Bharat.

