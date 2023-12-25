Ronit Roy and wife Neelam Singh renewed their vows on 20th wedding anniversary with a ceremony at a temple. The actor shared videos on Instagram

Ronit Roy renewed wedding vows with Neelam Singh

Ronit Roy, Neelam Singh renew vows on 20th wedding anniversary

It might be 20 years since actor Ronit Roy married Neelam Singh, but they seem to be still as much in love as ever. On their 20th anniversary today, the couple renewed their wedding vows in a simple temple ceremony.

The Bloody Daddy actor announced his plans for the day on social media, posting, "Preparations on in full swing at our temple! I’m getting married today. Maybe I’ll go live so I can invoke your good wishes and blessings." He shared a photo of the temple where they were to get remarried.

In the second post he shared a video from the wedding ceremony, and wrote, "Mujhse shaadi karogi??? Phir Se?????" The video showed Neelam and Ronit remarrying as per Hindu rituals. While Ronit wore a traditional attire of kurta and pyjama, his wife looked elegant in a bright red salwar suit.

The 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actor then shared a couple of videos on his Instagram handle and announced that he had remarried his wife Neelam. In one of the posts, Ronit wrote, "Doosri baar toh kya, hazaaron baar byaah tujhi Se karoonga! Happiest 20th anniversary my love."

Fans found the gesture extremely moving and have been showering the couple with best wishes and compliments on social media. One user wrote, "If you choose to renew your vows after 20 years together - that’s love. Many congratulations. Stay blessed." Another fan said, "Log 5 saal bad divorce lete hain aur aap apne shadi phirse 20 saal bad kar rahe ho . So lovely."

Ronit's friends and co-stars from the industry also congratulated the couple.

Ronit Roy married Neelam in 2003. Before that, they had dated each other for three and a half years. The couple had tied the knot in a grand ceremony with around 200 guests, including big names from the film fraternity and the TV industry. Their wedding was held at The Resort Hotel in Madh Island in Mumbai. Ronit and Neelam are parents to daughter Aador and son Agastya.

Ronit Roy made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Jaan Tere Naam (1992) which was a commercial success. He has starred in several successful TV and OTT shows.