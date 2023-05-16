Rose Sardana: Paras's antics often lead to a fun cycle of revenge pranks

Kundali Bhagya actor Rose Sardana explains why the set of the daily soap is a fun place to be, especially with Paras Kalnawat

Rose Sardana. Pic/Instagram

The popular television show Kundali Bhagya, which has been running successfully for five years, recently had a 20-year leap. Actor Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad have entered the show to add flavour and spice to the content. While shooting, the life of actors has always been hectic, but the fun in between is what keeps them motivated and in good spirits, especially when you have a prankster on set.

Kalnawat and Rose Sardana, who play Rajveer Luthra and Maahi respectively, have become good friends on set. They took to social media to share their fun banter on set. In the video, to lighten up the mood, Kalnawat was seen throwing a fake lizard on his Sardana. While it did startle her initially, the prank made everyone laugh and added some much-needed fun to an otherwise busy schedule on set.

Sardana shared, “Since we started shooting, Paras and I have become friends. Our pranks and jokes with each other and the rest of the cast, is [something everyone has come to expect] on set. We enjoy creating a fun and upbeat atmosphere on set, making people laugh, and pulling off hilarious pranks on our team members. One day, Paras got to know that I am scared of lizards. A few days later, he hurled a fake lizard in my direction when I was getting ready for the day. I was so scared at first, but I soon realised it was a prank and laughed it out. Paras is indeed the biggest prankster on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, and his antics often lead to a fun cycle of revenge pranks."

