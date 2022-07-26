Breaking News
Telly Tattle: 'Kundali Bhagya' star Shakti Arora carries Manit Joura on his shoulders

Updated on: 26 July,2022 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

“It was raining heavily, but he didn’t even hesitate once. Shakti carried me without saying a word,” says Joura

Shakti Arora


Rain or no rain

After making a dramatic entry in 'Kundali Bhagya', Arjun (Shakti Arora) will be seen carrying Rishabh (Manit Joura) on his shoulders after the latter gets injured in an accident in the scene. Arora braved heavy rainfall to shoot the sequence. “It was raining heavily, but he didn’t even hesitate once. Shakti carried me without saying a word,” says Joura.

Onto my next

Director AL Vijay of 'Thalaivii' fame has turned showrunner for the upcoming SonyLIV series, The Madras Murder. The show will unfold the conspiracies around the murder of an infamous yellow journalist, who was known for writing scandalous articles about celebrities, and the involvement of a Tamil superstar in the murder case.

