In Pic: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to welcome twins, actress shares the news in her vlog x 00:00

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to embark on a new journey of their lives. The two of them are going to be parents soon. The excitement has doubled now as the two are expecting Twins. Yes, you have read that right Rubina and Abhinav are going to be parents of 2 little souls.



Taking to her YouTube channel Rubina revealed this news. The actress said, “Today’s episode is dedicated to all the mothers, who are carrying more than one baby. This is a dedicated episode to all the mumma’s out there, who have faced the challenges or are facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets or any multiple pregnancies. I wish to share with you we are expecting twins."

She further shared, “When we got to know that we are blessed with twins, I still remember Abhinav’s reaction, we saw it in ultrasound and he’s like no way! I said yeah, that’s the truth. He’s like no, no, no way! And I said that’s the truth and that’s what the doctor is saying. Later when we came out of the clinic, on our way back home we did not talk to each other at all. I mean, we were extremely excited and overjoyed to find out that we are pregnant, but this came out as a double surprise that we are blessed with twins but we were unable to digest the news.”



Rubina also dropped this news on her Instagram and wrote, “I have a BIG REVELATION!!! Extremely excited to share the very first episode of Kisine Bataya Nahi- the mamacado show and a special news on my YouTube channel. Hint: Double the joy, double the challenges!”

The lovebirds confirmed their pregnancy on 16th September 2023. To share the happy news among their followers, Rubina and Abhinav in a joint post on Instagram shared the news of their pregnancy. The couple posted their pictures and clicked on a cruise. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Rubina flaunted her baby bump in the picture. Abhinav on the other hand, complimented Rubina with a white hoodie and blue denims.



"We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY, welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"