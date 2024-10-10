Designer Archana Kochhar posted a video of television actress Rubina Dilaik on Instagram where she walked the ramp in a bespoke alternate rani pink anant lehenga

Television actress Rubina Dilaik recently walked the ramp for designer Archana Kochhar where she accidentally stumbled in high heels as she sashayed in style on the runway. Rubina, however, did not let this small hurdle bother her and finished it off in style. She also shared the video of the same on Instagram, which instantly went viral.

Rubina Dilaik stumbles in high heels during ramp walk

Designer Archana Kochhar posted a video of Rubina Dilaik on Instagram where she walked the ramp in a bespoke alternate rani pink anant lehenga. She wrote in the caption, “Did she stumble? No she slayed”. Rubina shared another post with pictures of her look for the night and wrote, “It was an absolute pleasure and a delight to walk for @archanakochharofficial! She is impeccable with her design and lovable in her demeanor.”

Rubina Dilaik reveals faces of twin daughters

On the auspicious occasion of the first day of Navratri, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla delighted their fans by revealing the adorable faces of their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva. Taking to Instagram, Rubina and Abhinav posted an adorable picture of their twins on Thursday. From portraits of daughters to happy family pictures, Rubina-Abhinav's album is full of love. Along with the post, they wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J). Thank you all for waiting patiently!"

Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'. She and Abhinav had tied the knot in June 2018. They welcomed their twin girls on November 27, 2023.

Rubina Dilaik’s work front

Rubina Dilaik started her acting career on the TV show 'Chotti Bahu'. She essayed the role of Radhika Shastri Purohit, alongside Avinash Sachdev, who played the role of Dev. She has then featured in shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

Rubina also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the season, while Faisal Shaikh became the first runner-up. She was also the first runner-up in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. The season was hosted by Manish Paul, and judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Terence Lewis.