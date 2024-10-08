Breaking News
Salman Khan's monthly salary to host Bigg Boss 18 is a whopping 9-digit amount: Report

Updated on: 08 October,2024 10:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan is known to be a crowd-puller, be it in movies or television. His stint on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ has become a mandatory watch for telly fanatics

Salman Khan Pic/AFP

In an electrifying kickoff, Salman Khan launched the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18 with the theme "Time Ka Taandav," promising viewers an exhilarating blend of past, present, and future. From Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, and Vivian Dsena to several other well-known faces from different fields have entered the show. For the participants, this show is a shortcut to fame, however, for Salman, who has been hosting it for years, it comes bearing a mammoth paycheck. 


Salman Khan’s salary for Bigg Boss 18 will leave you stunned 


Salman Khan is known to be a crowd-puller, be it in movies or television. His stint on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ has become a mandatory watch for telly fanatics. According to a report by Hindustan Times, “The star has indeed hiked his remuneration from last season but his fees are a combination of per episode fees and a lump sum contract amount. The final figure does come close to the Rs 60 crore per month quoted in reports. Sources say that if the season goes on for 15 weeks as in the previous season, the actor is set to earn close to Rs 250 crore, a staggering amount.”


Meet the contestants of Bigg Boss 18

The contestants are Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Tajinder Bagga, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Hema Sharma, Eisha Singh, Shrutika, Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerjee, Chahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Vivian Dsena. 

The grand premiere offered a glimpse into the luxurious new house that contestants will call home. Viewers were treated to an extensive tour showcasing a spacious living room, an expansive kitchen, and an intriguing confession room. Notably, the house features a unique jail area designed to resemble a cave, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show.

This season, Bigg Boss is set to unveil the contestants' futures, which stated, "Iss baar Bigg Boss jante hain gharwalon ka future." The competition this season features 18 contestants vying for the coveted winner's trophy, with substantial prize money on the line. Bigg Boss 18 is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, blending drama, strategy, and now, an intriguing theme of time travel.

