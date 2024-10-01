Sameera Reddy is rumoured to be one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 18 hosted by Salman Khan. Ahead of the season premiere, the actress has dropped a big hint about her participation

Sameera Reddy

Listen to this article Sameera Reddy takes coaching class for Bigg Boss 18, watch hilarious video x 00:00

The new season of Bigg Boss will premiere soon on television. The Salman Khan hinted show is all set to start its 18th season. While the contestants for the season have not been officially announced, some names have been doing the rounds. Among them is actress Sameera Reddy. While the actress last did a movie in 2013, she has been very active on social media and often shares different kind of content. Known as Messy mama, the mother of two, often engages in different kind of content for her social media.

Is Sameera Reddy participating in Bigg Boss 18?

While Sameera Reddy is known for some wholesome content on social media, she will reportedly challenge herself by participating in Bigg Boss 18. Ahead of the show's premiere, Sameera put out a hilarious video where she can be seen taking a coaching class for the reality show from her parlour lady. In the video, the role of parlour lady is played by content creator Karan Sareen. The parlour lady is seen giving Sameera tips on how to stand out on the show.

Sharing the video, she captioned, "Is she going to Bigg Boss???"

About Bigg Boss 18

The other contestants rumoured to participate in the show are Padmini Kolhapure, Shilpa Shirodkar, Muskan Bamne, Nyraa Banerjee, Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Karan Veer Mehra, Shoaib Ibrahim, Alice Kaushik and Nia Sharma.

Salman Khan announced the premiere date for the new season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'. Colors TV took to their official Instagram account and dropped a video announcement, revealing that the clock is ticking and the best time of the year is near as 'Bigg Boss' will have its grand premiere on October 6th at 9 PM.

This year, the theme of 'Bigg Boss 18' will revolve around the future. Earlier, it was reported that the theme would also be reflected in the design of the house and the alteration in the format. The promo for season 18 also shows Salman Khan talking about how 'Bigg Boss' will expose the future of the contestants, and this time it will be ‘Time Ka Taandav.’