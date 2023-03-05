Sheezan Mohammed Khan's sisters express gratitude as their brother granted bail

Actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan's sisters Falak Naaz and Shafaqq Naaz have expressed their gratitude towards God as their brother was granted bail on Saturday (March 4) and walked out of Thane jail on Sunday

Actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan's sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaqq Naaz have expressed their gratitude towards God as their brother was granted bail on Saturday (March 4) and walked out of Thane jail on Sunday.

He was arrested in the suicide case of actress Tunisha Sharma by Waliv police. It was indeed an emotional moment for his mother and sisters -- Falaq Naaz and Shafaqq Naaz as the actor met them after about two months.

Sheezan Khan's sister Shafaqq took to social media and expressed her gratitude, saying: "Shukar".

Falaq also shared an Instagram story with 'Alhamdulillah', thanking God as the court granted bail to her brother.

They hope to get justice from the Bombay High Court as well.In the pictures that were clicked outside the jail, he was seen hugging his sister and their happiness was visible on their faces.

'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul' lead actress, Tunisha Sharma reportedly committed suicide on December 24 on the set of the show in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint against Sheezan, who is said to have been in a relationship with her and they had broken up 15 days ago.

She has told the police that Tunisha was under stress because of him and that might be the reason she has taken such an extreme step.

Tunisha was just 20 years old.

