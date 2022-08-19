Breaking News
Sunil Pal shares update on Raju Srivastava’s health

Updated on: 19 August,2022 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sunil Pal and Raju Srivastava


Even as fans continue to pray for the quick recovery of comedian Raju Srivastava, his comedian-friend Sunil Pal has shared an update about his health, and highlighted that his condition is critical. While urging people to pray for the comedian, Pal said his brain has stopped functioning, and alluded that the doctors are unable to decide on a way forward. 


On August 10, Srivastava was hospitalised at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. The comedian reportedly collapsed while exercising on the treadmill at a Delhi gym. He was rushed to the hospital and was given CPR. 


Earlier, his manager Nayan Soni shared that the comedian’s health was improving, and it was reported that he was responding to the treatment. On August 12, his family issued a statement to share that he was stable, and requested people to ignore rumours of his death.

