Breaking News
12-year-old girl allegedly gangraped in Virar; three held, one absconding
Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Dahi Handi celebrations
Covid-19: Mumbai logs over 1,200 new cases, two deaths
Boat found with weapons off Raigad coast owned by Australian woman: Fadnavis
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Not hearing good things says Shekhar Suman amid reports of Raju Srivastavas deteriorating health

"Not hearing good things," says Shekhar Suman amid reports of Raju Srivastava's deteriorating health

Updated on: 18 August,2022 08:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Comedian and friend of Srivastava, Sunil Pal, in a video revealed that Srivastava is "almost brain dead"

Shekhar Suman and Raju Srivastava/ Instagram


Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for nine days following a heart attack, continues to be on the ventilator and is critical. Actor Shekhar Suman has been giving regular updates on the health of the ace comedian. While, on Wednesday, Suman tweeted that the comedian's health is stable, on Thursday evening he tweeted that he is not hearing good things. 


Reports of Srivastava's health fast deteriorating came out on Thursday. Comedian and friend of Srivastava, Sunil Pal, in a video revealed that Srivastava is "almost brain dead". "Please pray for Raju Srivastava. He is going through a serious situation. Doctors also don't know what to do. Please pray. The brain has stopped working. Please pray. Raju bhai get well soon," he said in the video. 

On Thursday evening, Suman, took to his Twitter handle to write, "Not hearing gud things". In another tweet, he also requested fans to pray hard for the quick recovery of Raju Srivastava. 


Also Read: How Raju Srivastava climbed ladder of success from television to big screen

The comedian had been admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this his trainer took him to the hospital.

Reportedly, the 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. Speaking about the comedian's career, he is best known for featuring in several films, including 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya'. Raju Srivastava has also appeared in the third season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

He came into the limelight for his great comic timing after performing as a stand-up comedian on the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shekhar suman raju shrivastav Entertainment News television news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK