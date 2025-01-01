In a video shared on Instagram, Jheel Mehta took her fans and followers behind her wedding day with Aditya Dube which was filled with emotional moments

Jheel Mehta marries Aditya Dube

Jheel Mehta, best known for her role as Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, tied the knot with her boyfriend Aditya Dube. In a video shared on Instagram, Jheel took her fans and followers behind her wedding day which was filled with emotional moments. The bride opted for a classic red trousseau while the groom kept it classy in a beige ensemble.

Jheel Mehta’s emotional wedding video

In the wedding video, Jheel Mehta says, "Never felt so much happiness before and I'm feeling so happy that I literally can't deal with it. I can't stand still and I can't stop feeling all the love that has built up over so many years. And it's blossoming into something so beautiful. I'm glad this is happening. I love you. In this moment nothing else matters. This is the one thing that matters the most and we're doing it."

Jheel Mehta played the role of Sonu Bhide, the daughter of Aatmaram and Madhavi Bhide, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2008 to 2012. She quit showbiz to pursue being a businesswoman and support her family. The role was later played by Palak Sindhwani.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed more than 4000 episodes. It is one of the longest sitcoms that aired first in July 2008. The show is based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. The show stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal.

Through its characters and storylines, the show has become a mirror reflecting the values and traditions that resonate with viewers across generations.

The show's family-centric narratives have struck a chord with audiences of all ages. Its universal appeal lies in its ability to bring families together, fostering a sense of unity and shared laughter. Even in the hustle and bustle of today’s modern life, the show stands out for its positive storytelling.

It reinforces the importance of values such as friendship, community, and tolerance, making it a source of joy and inspiration for millions of viewers. It has actively contributed to social awareness by addressing contemporary issues with a touch of humor.

The show's cast includes-- Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Gada, Munmun Dutta as Babita, Mandar Chandwadkar as Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, and Shyam Pathak as Patrakaar Popatlal among many others.