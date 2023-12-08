Tejasswi Prakash makes heads turn in a waist-high slit black gown, see pics

Tejasswi Prakash had heads turning with her bold sartorial choice for an event in the city on Thursday night. The actress will next be seen on a special episode of Temptation Island

Tejasswi Prakash. Pics/Yogen Shah

Actor Tejasswi Prakash stole the limelight with her sensational look for an event in the city on Thursday ight. The actress made heads turn with her sartorial choice. It's not the first time that the actress impressed with her outfit, but her bold choice for Thursday nights evet had everyone talking.

Tejasswi donned a plain black gown with a sensous waist-high slit on one side The slit went up to her waistline She paired the shoulder dress with a statement gold ear cuffs and bracelets. She kept her makeup subtle and tied her hair in a neat pony.

While Tejasswi commands a massive fan following, especially after her win on Bigg Boss 15, the actor 's looks received mixed reactions. While some hailed Tejasswi's bold choice, some expressed disappointment.

A user commented on a post by a paparazzo, "Pehli baar muje tejasswi ki dress bilkul bi acchi nai lagi ....afsous"

"She is such an elegant girl. wat happened to her dressing sense ?" wrote another.

"I am a fan but she failed to carry this outfit not for her ... all i see here is just NUDITY!" wrote another user.

Another netizen commented, "I like you dear Teja but today's dress opps... realy not suit on you...I respect u dear please...I would like to suggest you please don't wear that type of dress again."

A fan mentioned, "Looking gorgeous as always".

"So proud of you teju and you are carrying it with grace and elegance...you look so hot and stunning....let people comment.....you should always experiment and Iam loving that you are doing it with full confidence," a fan said.

"Haters to sare aye hai yaha. can’t resist can’t ignore Queen Tejasswi," reassured another user.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash will be seen joining her boyfriend Karan Kundrra in the upcoming episode of ‘Temptation Island India’. Talking about her take on love and temptations, she said: "You can never train the heart to believe something; what is right or wrong is only a thought that emerges in the brain. Our heart doesn’t understand this. If you fall in love, you’re just in love; there’s no going back."