Telly Tattle: Acing the craft

Expressing her newfound love for weaving, Pandey said, “As an actor, when preparing for a scene, which requires knowledge and practice, I prefer keeping it real. I tried my level best to know how traditional weaving is done, through different ways. I might take it up as a hobby”

Karuna Pandey

Inspired by a scene from the show, Pushpa Impossible, Karuna Pandey who plays Pushpa, learnt the art of weaving. Expressing her newfound love for weaving, Pandey said, “As an actor, when preparing for a scene, which requires knowledge and practice, I prefer keeping it real. I tried my level best to know how traditional weaving is done, through different ways. I might take it up as a hobby.”

Also Read: Telly Tattle: Back by popular demand

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal