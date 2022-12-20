Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Acing the craft

Updated on: 20 December,2022 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Expressing her newfound love for weaving, Pandey said, "As an actor, when preparing for a scene, which requires knowledge and practice, I prefer keeping it real. I tried my level best to know how traditional weaving is done, through different ways. I might take it up as a hobby"

Karuna Pandey


Inspired by a scene from the show, Pushpa Impossible, Karuna Pandey who plays Pushpa, learnt the art of weaving. Expressing her newfound love for weaving, Pandey said, “As an actor, when preparing for a scene, which requires knowledge and practice, I prefer keeping it real. I tried my level best to know how traditional weaving is done, through different ways. I might take it up as a hobby.”


