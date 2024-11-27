Breaking News
Telly Tattle: 'Anupamaa' producer's Rs 10 lakh compensation to family of deceased crew member

Updated on: 27 November,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

The president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), BN Tiwari, revealed that producer Rajan Shahi has communicated that he would compensate the family Rs 10 lakh

Rupali Ganguly

On November 14, a cameraperson died on the set of Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa. Following the tragic incident, the makers promised to compensate the family of crew member, Anil Mandal (As per the statement from the production house, his name is Ajit Kumar). Anil was new on set and died as he was electrocuted while handling an equipment. The president of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), BN Tiwari, revealed that producer Rajan Shahi has communicated that he would compensate the family Rs 10 lakh.




