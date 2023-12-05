Telly Tattle: Back to childhood

I rewatched the movies for inspiration. Doing it every day for a TV show is quite challenging, but I was excited”

Aishwarya Khare

After Aishwarya Khare’s character Lakshmi has a head injury in the daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi, she will be shown undergoing a behavioural shift. To play a character with the mental age of a seven-year-old, Khare went the extra mile. She says, “When I was informed about this drastic change in my character, I was immediately reminded of Sridevi’s movie, Sadma and Priyanka Chopra’s Barfi. I rewatched the movies for inspiration. Doing it every day for a TV show is quite challenging, but I was excited.”

