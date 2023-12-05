Breaking News
Cyclone Michaung: Five killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; airfield closed till morning
Gokhale Bridge: Girder installation for first phase has been completed, says BMC
Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: CR to run special trains, extra services
Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Back to childhood

Telly Tattle: Back to childhood

Updated on: 05 December,2023 12:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

I rewatched the movies for inspiration. Doing it every day for a TV show is quite challenging, but I was excited”

Telly Tattle: Back to childhood

Aishwarya Khare

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Back to childhood
x
00:00

After Aishwarya Khare’s character Lakshmi has a head injury in the daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi, she will be shown undergoing a behavioural shift. To play a character with the mental age of a seven-year-old, Khare went the extra mile. She says, “When I was informed about this drastic change in my character, I was immediately reminded of Sridevi’s movie, Sadma and Priyanka Chopra’s Barfi. I rewatched the movies for inspiration. Doing it every day for a TV show is quite challenging, but I was excited.”




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK