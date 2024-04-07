Avinesh Rekhi has been borrowing from his personal wardrobe, particularly the pagdis, for his reel avatar in 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di'.

Avinesh Rekhi

Avinesh Rekhi is thrilled with the response his television show, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, is garnering. Moreover, he is delighted about the positive feedback from everyone on his look as Ranjha. Avinesh has been borrowing from his personal wardrobe, particularly the pagdis, for his reel avatar. The actor, who has a collection of over 50 turbans, shares, “Coming from a Punjabi family, I have had the privilege to wear pagdis during special occasions, but my character in Ikk Kudi... gives me the opportunity to wear it daily. I feel that wearing a pagdi truly accentuates my look. I now have quite a collection.”

