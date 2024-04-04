All praise for his co-actors, Arjun adds, “I gradually started speaking to everyone, people joked around to lighten the mood a bit. Listening to some soothing music helped me unwind”

Arjun Bijlani

While shooting a Holi sequence can be fun, it was quite an intense experience for Arjun Bijlani. The actor, who plays Shiv in the television show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, was required to rip his clothes and vent his anger in a sequence set during the festival of colours. Having put the dramatic shoot behind him now, Arjun says, “I am lucky to get an opportunity to portray such diverse layers and emotions through Shiv. Being a jovial person, it was very hard to bring out the rage inside me for this particular sequence.” All praise for his co-actors, Arjun adds, “I gradually started speaking to everyone, people joked around to lighten the mood a bit. Listening to some soothing music helped me unwind.”

