Telly Tattle: Rajveer Singh lost 8 kgs for 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'

Updated on: 02 August,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' is all set to go on air on August 22

Telly Tattle: Rajveer Singh lost 8 kgs for 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'

Rajveer Singh


Rajveer Singh of 'Qurbaan Hua' fame underwent a physical transformation to bag the lead role in the upcoming show, 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'. “I gained a lot of weight during the pandemic. Through rigorous training and proper diet, I lost eight kilos for my character Arjun,” says the actor. The show is set to go on air on August 22.

Rising to the challenge


Rising to the challenge

Popular television actor Pulkit Bangia replaced Zeeshan Khan for the role of Aryan Khanna in 'Kumkum Bhagya'. He says, “Zeeshan has set a high benchmark in terms of acting and performance. It is not an easy task to fit into someone’s shoes, but I am enjoying the challenge.”

