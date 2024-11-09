One of the funniest moments on The Great Indian Kapil Show came when Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recounted the time he forgot his wedding anniversary with Sudha Murthy.

Sudha Murthy & Narayana Murthy

While fans are familiar with their favourite Bollywood superstars dazzling them every Funnyvaar on Netflix’s 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' this Friday, Kap’s cafe was visited by some industry icons who redefined the world of entrepreneurship in India: business tycoons Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy, Deepinder Goyal, and Gia Goyal.

This unique episode delivered heartfelt stories while bringing back fan-favourite gags, all right on schedule! One of these hilarious moments came when Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recounted the time he forgot his and Sudha Murthy’s anniversary, only to receive a strong reminder from his daughter.

When Narayana Murthy forgot his anniversary

Narayana Murthy shared this anecdote with Kapil: “One morning, I woke up, and Sudha asked me if anything was special that day. I replied, ‘No…nothing?’ So I went to the office. Just as I was getting in the car, she asked me again if anything special came to mind. I still had no clue. That evening, I was on my way to catch a flight to Bombay when I received a call from my daughter, who was studying at Stanford in the U.S. She asked, ‘What are you doing?’ I told her I was on my way to the airport. She said, ‘Cancel the flight right now, take the first flight out tomorrow at 6 a.m., and go back to Bangalore to wish my mother—and your wife—a happy anniversary!’”

‘It was our 25th wedding anniversary’- Sudha Murthy

Sudha Murthy added, “It was our 25th wedding anniversary, so it wasn’t just any day. I thought I’d give him a hint, but it didn’t work. For a few minutes, I felt bad because I’m human, after all. My daughter, however, was really upset and said, ‘This never happens in America!’ But I told her, ‘In India, these things happen.’ Who can remember all the dates?”

We’re sure Mr. Narayana Murthy would never forget their anniversary date after that!

