Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Albert Kabo Lepcha discusses his learnings from the show and the plan ahead for his band

Albert Kabo Lepcha

The road to success has not been easy for Albert Kabo Lepcha. Hard work and undying passion have paved the way, but it’s only the beginning. “I still have a long way to go,” says the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, who dabbled as a chef, tourist guide, and bar singer to make ends meet. While he never imagined that he would be the one to hold the trophy in the end, he was confident about reaching the finals. “I came [to the show] with the single thought of becoming an artiste. I wanted to be in the finals. It has been a long struggle, but I never thought of giving up. No matter what work I did, whenever I got the opportunity to sing, I sang to my heart’s content. Singing is love,” says Lepcha, who was the first contestant among his peers to get the first OG song on the reality show.

“That moment was surreal,” he says, adding that he was in seventh heaven when he learnt that he had his own song, supported by Zee Music. The song, Mera Soneya, has amassed 10 million-plus views on YouTube in three weeks and created over 1,19,000 reels on Instagram by fans. “The love I received from people for the song is something I can never forget.” While he performed on live shows before joining the reality show, Lepcha claims that the show taught him a lot. “The show [taught me about] stage presence, performing with an orchestra, and different instruments. Singing in front of esteemed judges and different acclaimed composers was a big deal. Their advice helped me hone my craft and correct my mistakes. They helped me work on my pronunciation.”

Lepcha, 27, hails from Kalimpong, West Bengal, and has not learnt music professionally. He learnt the basics of the guitar from a friend in college. A few months before participating in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, he created his own band, Kabo N Company. Asked what his plan for the future entails, he says that he intends to focus on both his individual and his band’s careers. “Kabo N Company will always stay. While I plan to advance as a singer, I want to move ahead with my band. This is just the start for me,” he concludes.