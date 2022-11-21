TV actor Namish Taneja visits Tirupati Balaji Temple, says, "I never felt so positive before"

Popular television star and independent rapper Namish Taneja, who is known for playing lead characters in shows such as 'Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', 'Main Maike Chali Jaungi, Tum Dekhte Rahiyo', etc., recently visited the holy temple to worship the almighty and seek blessings.

Namish Taneja (Pic courtesy: PR)

Popular television star and independent rapper Namish Taneja, who is known for playing lead characters in such successful shows as 'Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', 'Main Maike Chali Jaungi, 'Tum Dekhte Rahiyo', and 'Vidya', recently visited Tirupati Balaji Temple to worship the almighty and seek blessings.

Sharing his thoughts about visiting Tirupati Balaji temple, Taneja said, "I never thought that I would ever visit the temple of the almighty Tirupati Balaji. It was my first visit to this place, and I can't express my feelings in words about what I have experienced there. I feel blessed. That place has a different vibe. I have never felt so positive before."

Ask Taneja about his experience of visiting the temple, and he says, "I was not aware of the fact that I would get a VIP darshan. They took me very close to the idol, and I was trying to look into the eyes of God, but my eyesight was getting blurred and I was not able to see the face. I tried very hard to see the face, but I was not able to see it properly. I felt very different, and I got this feeling where I felt like the god himself was sitting there in real life. When I discussed this with my mother, she said this has happened to everyone who visits that place."

Namish found the prasadam of Balaji very tasty and talked about the curiosity that he had about the ladoos before visiting the place. The actor says, "Before going there, everyone was suggesting that I should definitely have the ladoos which are served as prasad at Tirupati Balaji temple and I must say that everyone was right about it, the laddos were very delicious."

Sharing one very interesting incident which happened to him, Namish said, "My driver was the responsible person to guide us around this place, and he was from a different community. That man was explaining me about our mythology and gods, and he narrated every story of Tirupati Balaji to me. It was very interesting. This is what the real definition of India is. This is a place where humanity and culture are bigger than anything else."

