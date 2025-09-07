Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Ravie Dubey pens romantic birthday note for wife Sargun Mehta You have blessed my life in infinite lifetimes

Ravie Dubey pens romantic birthday note for wife Sargun Mehta: 'You have blessed my life in infinite lifetimes'

Updated on: 07 September,2025 09:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Ravie Dubey wished his wife Sargun Mehta on her birthday with an emotional Instagram post. He praised her for embodying qualities like wisdom, fierceness, softness, and divinity all at once

Ravie Dubey pens romantic birthday note for wife Sargun Mehta: 'You have blessed my life in infinite lifetimes'

Picture Courtesy/Ravie Dubey's Instagram account

As actor Sargun Mehta turned a year older on Saturday, she received an adorable birthday wish from her husband Ravie Dubey.

Taking to Instagram, Ravie wrote, "Love is blind, Respect isn't, to be respected one has to be wise, receptive, intimidating, adorable, realistic, delusional, soft, fierce, childlike and God like all at the same time, Sargun it's your destiny to be respected by the whole world...i imagine myself every day standing strongly behind you with tears of gratitude in my eyes as i watch all beings in awe of you ...i don't know where my reverence for you comes from ,it's not from this lifetime alone, it can't be, you have blessed my life in infinite lifetimes ..i feel it every time i look at you ..i know it ..happy birthday my darling."

He also shared a couple of romantic pictures with Sargun.


 
 
 
 
 
Ravie and Sargun tied the knot on December 7, 2013. The couple first met on the set of the TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh, where their on screen collaboration blossomed into love during the shoot.

In 2019, they launched their production company, Dreamiyata Drama, which went on to produce popular shows such as Udaariyaan and Junooniya.

