Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Production house kicks out Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe due to unprofessionalism?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In the light of unprofessionalism, Directors Kut Production has kicked out Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Anupamaa' are two of the most loved daily soaps on Indian television. These two shows have been gaining a lot of love from the audience, but now sad news is coming from the sets of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.' The show, produced by Directors Kut Production owned by Rajan Shahi, has terminated two of its lead members due to a lack of professionalism.

Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production is known for its exemplary work culture and professionalism on sets, currently having two successful shows airing on Star Plus: 'Anupamaa' starring Rupali Ganguly and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' starring Samridhii Shukla in lead roles. With a reputation built on goodwill and dedication, the production house has always prioritized maintaining a positive work environment.

However, if sources are to be believed, recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' – Shehzada Dhami, portraying the character Armaan, and Pratiksha Honmukhe, in the role of Roohi.

Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that Directors Kut Production strives to maintain. Pratiksha Honmukhe, who was a newcomer groomed by the production house, wasn't living up to the expectations as per the character requirement.

In light of these actions, Directors Kut Production has kicked out Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Producer Rajan Shahi always maintains that nobody is bigger than the show, not even the producer, and it is a collective team effort that makes the show. Replacements for both characters will be announced shortly.

The show first premiered in January 2009 and is one of the longest-running TV shows. It originally featured Hina Khan (as Akshara), Karan Mehra (as Naitik), Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan. The show now stars Samridhii Shukla as the fourth-generation lead. Although it has been the longest-running show on Star Plus, fans still love to watch it daily, and many have attached emotions to this show.