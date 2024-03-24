Breaking News
Star collision

Updated on: 24 March,2024 06:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Bhuvan Bam on collaborating with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan for an IPL show

Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvan Bam

Great things happen when talents collaborate. YouTube star and actor Bhuvan Bam has joined forces with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan for an exciting collaboration ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The duo shot a special video together. While the actor has worked together with several artistes from all walks of life, this is his first collaboration with the cricketer. The two artistes have teamed up for a special show on IPL. 


Thrilled about the collaboration, Bam shared, “Working with Shikhar Dhawan has been an absolute delight. His energy and passion for the project were truly infectious, and we had a blast shooting together. Collaborating with someone of Shikhar’s calibre not only adds value to the content but also allows us to reach a wider audience.” It will be interesting to see Bam and Dhawan bridge the worlds of entertainment and sports so seamlessly.


On the work front, Bam is currently shooting for the second edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Taaza Khabar.


