Aarya creator kicks off The Waking of a Nation shoot, which focuses on Hunter Commission 1919 that investigated the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Ram Madhvani

In 2021, Ram Madhvani announced The Waking of a Nation, a historical drama that chronicles the events after the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in April 1919, with an emphasis on the Hunter Commission 1919. A few weeks since the première of the third season of Aarya, the creator-director has begun the shoot of his ambitious series. It is learnt that the unit is filming in a building near Sterling Cinema in Fort.

A source from the set reveals, “A court-like set-up has been created in the building where the team will shoot for the next six days. It is a closely guarded set, and Ram is ensuring that little to no information trickles out. So far, the crowd sequences have been canned.” The series’ principal cast has been kept under wraps.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which was led by Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands injured. A commission, headed by Lord Hunter, was established by the British Indian government in October 1919 to investigate the tragedy. Through The Waking of a Nation, Madhvani aims to retell not only what transpired as the commission began its investigation, but also what caused the most brutal moment in Indian history.